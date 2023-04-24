 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

DGCA receives report from American Airlines on urination incident

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

The airline has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement and an FIR has been lodged, the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

American Airlines

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said American Airlines has submitted a report to it on the incident of a passenger allegedly urinating on a co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight on Sunday and that the airline will further probe the matter as per internal procedures, according to a senior official.

The airline has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement and an FIR has been lodged, the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

In a statement on Monday, the airline said the flight 292 with service from John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in the national capital due to a disruption on board.

This is at least the second such incident onboard an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi in less than two months. On March 5, a passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had urinated on a co-passenger.