Comedian Devraj Patel of 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' fame dies in Chhattisgarh road accident

Comedian Devraj Patel, popular for his "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai" dialogue in viral reels died in a road accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The actor and social media influencer was on his way to shoot a comedy video in Raipur when the incident happened, Free Press Journal reported.

Devraj Patel had about 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and close to 60,000 followers on Instagram, who mourned his death. Even Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter and shared an old video of Devraj Patel, calling the incident "tragic".

"Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai', who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Other fans and followers too took to social media to mourn the young comedian's death.

#Chhattisgarh #ChhattisgarhNews #DevrajPatel Deeply Shocked, today we lost a young comedian Devraj Patel when a truck hit his car. My condolences to his family and I pay my tribute to this dynamic comedian.. pic.twitter.com/wkghQ8UKIq— Abhishek Jha (@abhishekjha2763) June 26, 2023

Deeply saddened by the demise of Devraj Patel in a tragic road accident. A young comedian and It was his video ‘dil se bura lagta hai bhai’ which went viral on social media media few years ago. Thank you for making us laugh ,my condolences to the family. #devrajpatel pic.twitter.com/M71Kr66E0t— Mohd Haries