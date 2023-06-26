English
    Comedian Devraj Patel of 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' fame dies in Chhattisgarh road accident

    Devraj Patel was on his way to shoot a comedy video in Raipur when the incident happened.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    June 26, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST
    Devraj Patel had about 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and close to 60,000 followers on Instagram, who mourned his death (Image credit: @imdevrajpatel/Instagram)

    Comedian Devraj Patel, popular for his "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai" dialogue in viral reels died in a road accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The actor and social media influencer was on his way to shoot a comedy video in Raipur when the incident happened, Free Press Journal reported.

    Devraj Patel had about 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and close to 60,000 followers on Instagram, who mourned his death. Even Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter and shared an old video of Devraj Patel, calling the incident "tragic".


    "Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai', who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

    Other fans and followers too took to social media to mourn the young comedian's death.

    first published: Jun 26, 2023 07:50 pm