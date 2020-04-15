Dethroning Dalgona coffee, Dalgona whiskey becomes latest social media trend

After obsessing over the South Korean version of the frothy steaming brew – Dalgona Cofee, the internet has found love in its cooler cousin, quite literally.



Forget Dalgona Coffee,

Here comes - Dalgona Whiskey !!! pic.twitter.com/8Di4GnIWZX

One good look at your Instagram or Twitter feed would confirm this as well, given the flood of posts on the brand new chilled Dalgona peg. Case in point:

If you are wondering how to whip up this concoction to enjoy on a lazy breezy evening and keep up with the social media trend, we have got you covered. To make sure your whiskey floats on the top of the glass while the water recedes to the bottom, you will need either of these tools – a soft muslin cloth or a spoon. The whole procedure would not take more than two to three minutes.

Begin with filling three fourth of your glass with water and placing the piece of cloth lightly atop, in a way it touches the water inside. Then, pour the whiskey slowly before removing the cloth gently from below. The two liquids would not mix, and it would look as though your whiskey is floating.

If you want to make it by using a spoon, start with pouring water into the glass again. Follow this by pouring little amounts of whiskey into the glass gradually with the help of the spoon. Just one word of caution, if you want your beverage super chilled, begin with adding the ice cubes.