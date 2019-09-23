Detained Kashmiri leaders offered brown bread, Hollywood films, gymnasium: BJP minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, on September 22, said that all the democratically elected representatives who have been detained in Kashmir are “house guests” of the central government.

To back his statement, he pointed out how the government has been considerate enough to provide them with top facilities.

Every whim of the politicians, except their wish to voice their opinion, has found fruition, whether it is the demand for brown bread for breakfast or Hollywood films for entertainment.

The MoS has also mentioned that it would be wrong to say that these political leaders are under house arrest. All of them are staying in five-star properties and provided with more than the basic amenities, reported The Indian Express. He added: “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not kept them under house arrest. They are living in five-star guest houses where even I may not get a place to stay when I go to Srinagar.”

He further said they are using facilities that are otherwise not even available at our homes.

Reiterating that all such detained leaders will be released in less than 18 months, Singh said: “You wanted brown bread during breakfast as the other one carries fat, we started providing it. You wanted to watch Hollywood movies and we provided the cassettes. Then you wanted a gym to exercise, we provided that as well and even then, you complain. You are not under house arrest, but you are house guest. Even a guest visiting one’s house does not get such a treatment.”

Singh was speaking at a public rally organized to commemorate the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, when he made these comments. Notably, it was Raja Hari Singh who had signed the ‘Instrument of Accession’ and agreed to merge his princely state with the Dominion of India.

Eulogising Shah’s genteel demeanour, Singh said he has never come across another man who is as kind as Shah. “Though people complain that he is very strict, I say that he has changed the meaning of house arrest,” he added.