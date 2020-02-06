Detailed Guide on Arogya Sanjeevani Health Insurance

Buying health insurance is a must. With the rising costs of medical expenses, one has to consider investing in health insurance, irrespective of their income. But with so many insurance providers and policies available in the market, choosing the right plan can be quite the challenge. This is perhaps why the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or IRDAI has mandated all health insurance providers to offer a standard health insurance product, in which one can avail maximum coverage of ₹500,000. Here's a detailed guide.

Product name and availability

Named the Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance plan, this insurance policy will be made available to investors from April 1, 2020. A standardised health care plan helps customers get a comparative understanding of the product and its benefits, thereby simplifying the decision to purchase insurance. The insured parties can rest assured that other insurance providers will be offering the same benefits since the policy is essentially the same.

General features of the Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance

Like any basic health insurance policy, the Arogya Sanjeevani policy covers the costs associated with hospitalisation expenses including those incurred on general consultation, surgeon fees, anaesthetists' fees, specialists' fees, and so on. Other expenses related to the treatment such as surgical equipment required, oxygen, operation theatre charges, costs towards diagnostics, etc., are also covered under the policy. Furthermore, the plan also offers coverage against the medicinal expenses incurred during hospitalisation. These expenses are covered under the Ayush medicine system. Policyholders, therefore, needn't worry about any sub-limits on the costs. Here's a look at the basic features of the IRDAI-implemented Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance plan.

The Entry age: You can purchase the Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance if you are between the age group of 18 and 65 years.

Total sum insured: The minimum and maximum sums insured in this health plan are ₹100,000 and ₹500,000, respectively.

Individual vs family Plans: You can buy the insurance plan as an individual plan for yourself, your spouse, your children, and your parents. You may also buy it as a family floater plan. However, if you opt for the family floater plan, your entire family will be eligible for a total sum assured of ₹500,000 versus, individual plans where each member receives individual coverage of ₹500,000

Tenure of the policy: Once you purchase the Arogya Sanjeevani policy, you can avail life-long health insurance coverage. However, to continue receiving coverage, you must ensure that you renew the plan each year before it expires.

Premium Amount: The IRDAI allows insurance companies to determine the premiums, considering the mandatory covers as prescribed by the regulatory body. Insurance providers may consider factors such as risk assessment, consumer behaviour, estimated claims and the sustainability of the policy in the long term, to determine the premium amount. Insurers may package this policy as a family floater plan, wherein they may determine the premium amount based on the age of the oldest member of the family. Premiums for individual policies could start at ₹5,000, whereas those for family floater plans could start at ₹15,000. The total sum insured in case of either plan is capped at ₹500,000.

Co-pay: The health insurance plan comes with a co-payment clause. Policyholders filing insurance claims under this policy will have to pay 5% of the total claim amount, whereas the insurance provider will bear the remaining amount.

Room expenses: Room rent cost amount can constitute a considerable chunk of one’s hospitalisation expenses. In such a situation, if there is no cap on room rent, insurance premiums could increase considerably. Under the Arogya Sanjeevani policy, room rent is capped at 2% or a maximum amount of ₹5,000 per day. The amount was considered keeping in mind that most hospitals and nursing rooms in tier 2 and tier 3 cities offer good rooms within this amount.

Pre and post hospitalisation: All insurance plans offer coverage for a specific number of days before hospitalisation and after treatment. As per the Arogya Sanjeevani plan, policyholders would be eligible for pre-hospitalisation from 30 days before the admission date. Also, post hospitalisation costs for up to 60 days after the discharge date are included in the policy.

Cumulative bonus: Like all health insurance policies, policyholders will be eligible for a cumulative bonus. They can avail a cumulative bonus of 5% for every claim-free year.

Additional covers



Modern treatments, including balloon Sinuplasty and stem cell therapy, up to 50% of the total sum insured.



Expenses incurred on ICU and ICCU facilities for up to 5% of the total sum insured or ₹10,000 per day.



Ambulance charges with a maximum cap of ₹2,000 per hospitalisation are included in the policy.



Expenses incurred towards the treatment of cataract for each eye. Policyholders can avail coverage of up to ₹40,000 or 25% of the total sum insured, whichever is lower.



Plastic surgery or dental treatments necessitated owing to an injury or a disease.



Apart from the coverage mentioned above, the Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance also offers coverage against:While the Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance seems like a good idea in that it eliminates the scope of ambiguity and confusion on the buyer's part; it should be noted that it may not be the most ideal health insurance product in the market. In this day and age of inflation, a cover of ₹500,000 is just not enough. Moreover, you cannot add any additional riders to this policy to get better coverage. Thus, you should consider the Arogya Sanjeeva health insurance only if you cannot afford to pay higher premiums.