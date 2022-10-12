 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite fall in IT stocks, here’s why the tech sector outlook for 2023-25 looks good

Vikas Gupta
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

Consistent growth in the cloud computing business of information technology companies and rupee depreciation that helps domestic IT firms means investors must allocate some money to the sector.

The Nifty IT index and Omni DX (a smallcase portfolio of information technology stocks maintained by Omniscience) are down 25% and 22%, respectively, for the year, reflecting Mr. Market’s concern that a US and global recession could significantly slow the business of Indian IT and digital transformation services. These concerns are significantly overblown.

To understand Indian IT companies, the most important point to note is that more than 50% of their revenue is driven by digital transformation and related services, mostly driven by cloud computing.

Indian IT companies are partners for the top three Cloud platform providers representing a 65% market share, viz., Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure) and Alphabet (Google Cloud).

These three largest Cloud players reported large growth rates in their latest quarter. Amazon reported nearly $20 billion in quarterly revenue for AWS, growing 33%. Microsoft reported more than $25 billion in quarterly revenue for Microsoft Cloud, growing 33%. Alphabet reported nearly $6 billion in quarterly revenue from Google Cloud, expanding36%.

How’s the Cloud business looking in 2023?

To quote Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky: “AWS continues to grow at a fast pace, and we believe we are still in the early stages of enterprise and public sector adoption of the cloud. We see great opportunity to continue to make investments on behalf of AWS customers. We continue to invest thoughtfully in new infrastructure to meet capacity needs, while expanding AWS to new regions, developing new services and iterating quickly to enhance existing services.”