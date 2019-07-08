Despite facing flak, MLA Nitish Rane says 'will use stick again if public welfare is at stake'

Despite facing flak for splashing mud on a highway engineer, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has stated that he would do so again if he finds out that the official is not doing his work well.

Rane was carrying out an inspection on the Kankavali section of the Mumbai-Goa Highway on Thursday, where a 600-km stretch is being widened when he noticed that there hasn’t been much progress.

Enraged by the slow work, he immediately summoned Public Works Department (PWD) Deputy Engineer Prakash Shedekar to the spot and admonished for the condition of the highway.

He reminded the engineer how the stretch is riddled with potholes and that has resulted in several accidents in the past, as per a report by Zee News.

Giving him “an ultimatum” of 15 days to get work done, Rane asked the workers of the Swabhimaan Sangathna to pour mud on Shedekar. A video of the same got widely circulated on social media with most netizens criticizing the way he schooled the official.

According to a report by Firstpost , the MLA and his workers also made the engineer walk from Gandhari bridge to Janvali bridge with them, to make him fathom the seriousness of the situation. They then tied him to a bridge and hurled abuses.

Showing no sign of remorse over manhandling the engineer, Rane told the media he would not hesitate before ambushing people in future if it is the welfare of the people that is at stake. “If work is not done, I will use a stick again. I did this for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Rane is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane and he was reportedly displeased by his son’s actions.