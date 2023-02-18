 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No ramp access for US politician in wheelchair: ‘Felt like a circus monkey'

Feb 18, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Chris Hinds, Denver city councilman, had to participate in a debate earlier this week. But there was no way for him to reach the raised stage.

Chris Hinds was paralysed from his chest down after ab accident in 2008. (Image credit: @VinnieChant/Twitter)

An American councillor who uses a wheelchair had to try and drag himself on a debate stage because the venue didn't have a ramp. Videos of his ordeal are being shared online, sparking backlash from disability rights advocates and the general public.

Chris Hinds, Denver city councilman, was at a dance school earlier this week. The venue had been turned into a debate stage ahead of the upcoming city elections.

He was set for the debate, only it was to be held on a raised stage. There was no ramp in sight and the staff there suggested they could lift him and his wheelchair to the stage. That wasn't possible.

Then, they asked Hinds "how about you get out of your chair?", The Washington Post reported. 