No ramp access for US politician in wheelchair: ‘Felt like a circus monkey'

An American councillor who uses a wheelchair had to try and drag himself on a debate stage because the venue didn't have a ramp. Videos of his ordeal are being shared online, sparking backlash from disability rights advocates and the general public.

Chris Hinds, Denver city councilman, was at a dance school earlier this week. The venue had been turned into a debate stage ahead of the upcoming city elections.

He was set for the debate, only it was to be held on a raised stage. There was no ramp in sight and the staff there suggested they could lift him and his wheelchair to the stage. That wasn't possible.

Then, they asked Hinds "how about you get out of your chair?", The Washington Post reported.

What followed next was recorded on cameras by the audience. Hinds hoisted his legs on to the stage. The venue's staff shuffled about, deciding it what to do next, creating a painful and humiliating situation for the councilman. Hinds said he "felt like a circus monkey", there on stage in front of dozens of audience members. The debate was later shifted to the venue's floor “I really hope that this is a teachable moment of why it’s important to have a government that’s representative of all the people, and why it’s important to have disability representation on Council," Hinds told The Denver Post. Denver Clerk Paul López, who grants clearances to the city's venues for hosting events, said he approved the dance school's application because they said the back entrance was accessible, according to standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). After what transpired there, he personally apologised to Hinds. Meanwhile, the dance school's spokesperson said they had received no requests for "additional or enhanced accommodations" but promised to make their stage more accessible in the future. Many pointed out that Hinds' disability was common knowledge and he shouldn't have to ask for special arrangements. Hinds, an outdoor enthusiast, was left paralysed in 2008 after a vehicle crash. After the life-altering experience, he spent several years advocating for people with disabilities at local, state, and national levels. In 2019, he was elected to the Denver council, becoming the city's first wheelchair-using representative.