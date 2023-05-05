Dentsu COO earns Rs 1.5 crore annually, lives in a rented Mumbai apartment

Dentsu COO Bhasker Jaiswal lives in a rented apartment in Mumbai (Anshuman Sharma/YouTube)

Bhasker Jaiswal, the chief operating officer of advertising company Dentsu, is part of small but growing minority of well-heeled professionals who can comfortably afford to buy a house but refuse to do so. Over the last 25 years, Jaiswal has spent more than Rs 2 crore on renting houses across the world – he currently shells out Rs 2.4 lakh a month for his sprawling apartment in Mumbai – but the COO of Dentsu refuses to purchase a house.

Appearing on an episode of ‘Fix Your Finance’ with YouTuber Anshuman Sharma, Jaiswal explained why he prefers renting to owning a house.

He began by first revealing his current total income – Rs 1.5 crore – which includes his Dentsu salary as well as rental income. Despite the fact that he is able to save and invest a good amount every month, Jaiswal refuses to put the money towards buying a house as he feels that homeowners tend to lock themselves in for a long time, letting go of opportunities that would take them to different cities.

“One is the effort required to acquire a house. So you have to do a lot of research. It is very taxing, it’s not easy,” said Jaiswal, who has lived and worked in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Malaysia, Guangzhou and Shanghai – renting in each place where he worked.

“Number two,” he elaborated, “is the risk attached to it. Because if you just look at the rate of return you get, it’s not worth it.”

“You can make much better returns even putting your money in debt funds,” he explained.

Jaiswal then spoke about the third and last reason why he prefers renting. “I think the third thing is you are locking yourself for a very long time,” he said, agreeing with interviewer Anshuman Sharma who pointed out that one of the reasons Jaiswal’s salary grew quickly was because he was able to move whenever a better opportunity came along as he was not tied down by property.

The COO of Dentsu further said that a home provides a comfort zone, but envisioning yourself in the same city for decades can limit your economic opportunities. Even within a city, people choose jobs depending on where their house is located, he said.