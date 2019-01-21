Democrats rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants US to tax super rich at 70%

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has called for a 60-70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans to fund her ambitious plan —known as the ‘Green New Deal’ — to combat the threat of climate change. Her plan is for the United States to transition away from fossil fuels and would require people to ‘start paying their fair share in taxes’.

The 29-year old freshman Congresswoman told CBS's 60 Minutes on January 6 that the ‘ambitious’ plan aims to eliminate carbon emissions within 12 years and is "going to require a lot of rapid change that we don't even conceive as possible right now."

A proposal from the democratic socialist lawmaker also calls for generating all of the nation's power from renewable sources and building a national smart grid in 12 years.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged that taxes would have to rise to pay for the necessary investments. Asked how high taxes should be set, she suggested the plan might require returning to the progressive tax rate system in the 1960s that set top marginal rates as high as 70 percent.

The top most tax rate hovered above 90 percent during the 1950s but descended slowly to as high as 50 percent through much of President Ronald Reagan's tenure in the 1980s. The maximum income tax rate for those earning more than $600,000 has dropped to 37 percent following the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

"Look at our tax rates back in the '60s, when you had a progressive tax rate system. The tax rate from zero to $75,000 may be 10 percent or 15 percent. But once you get to, like, the tippy tops, on your 10 millionth dollar, sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 or 70 percent. That doesn't mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate, but it means that as you climb up this ladder you should be contributing more," she told 60 Minutes.

In her written proposal, Ocasio-Cortez suggested imposing taxes on greenhouse gas emissions, tapping the Federal Reserve for credit and having the government take an equity stake in projects.