Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, changes pronouns officially to 'they/them'

In a video message, the two-time Grammy nominee and former Disney star Demi Lovato elaborated on their choice of gender identification and launched their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary. Image source: Twitter.

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary. Image source: Twitter.


American singer-actor Demi Lovato announced on her social media that from now on she will identify as non-binary and has adopted the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them’. The announcement was made by the 28-year-old starlet via Twitter on May 19.

“I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward ," tweeted Lovato.

The singer behind hits like Sorry Not Sorry, Heart Attack and Stone Cold explained that this decision was reached after "a lot of healing and self-reflective work."

In a video message, the two-time Grammy nominee and former Disney star elaborated on their choice of gender identification and launched their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

"For the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary." The singer added: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender, expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still discovering.

For the unversed, non-binary is the term individuals use to describe that they don't fall into one of these two categories i.e., male or female.
TAGS: #Demi Lovato #Non-binary #Twitter
first published: May 20, 2021 03:38 pm

