Delta Air Lines staff claims 'uniforms made them sick', sues clothing manufacturer

The employees of Delta Air Lines have filed a class-action suit against a Wisconsin clothing brand. The group of employees have alleged that the uniforms manufactured by Land’s End made them sick.

According to a Traveller report, the lawsuit was filed on December 31 by 525 employees of the airlines. It claimed that the Land’s End uniforms issued to 64,000 Delta employees in 2018 adversely affected the health of many. The uniforms reportedly led to respiratory illnesses, epidermal infections, hair loss, nosebleeds, headaches, fatigue, and anxiety.

The said uniforms, which plaintiffs claim to be a “health hazard”, are worn by cabin crew, ticket checkers, customer service employees, etc. They have urged the court to direct the clothing manufacturer to take back all the uniforms and start a health check-up scheme for those who have been affected.

The complaint claims that the chemicals added to the textile to make them wrinkle-resistant, waterproof, deodorising, and stain-proof might be affecting the health of the employees.

Delta Air Lines, however, has junked the allegations and stated that the uniforms are perfectly fine and totally safe to wear. They assured that a toxicology study was conducted to find out if the uniforms posed any health risk and found nothing wrong with them.

Meanwhile, some employees who conducted their own tests, have claimed they found an excess of mercury, chromium, and formaldehyde in the textile.