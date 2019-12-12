App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dell launches entry-level and mid-tier G5 gaming desktop in India

You can outfit the G5 with a GTX 1650 all the way up to an RTX 2060 GPU

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dell has just strengthened its gaming portfolio in India with the launch of the Dell G5 gaming desktop. The new gaming desktop is the first in Dell’s G series and offers 9th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX and RTX graphics cards. Dell's new G5 desktop also packs some new features and offers easy access to the components for convenient upgradability.

The new Dell G5 will be available in exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets and on the company’s official Indian website. The G5 is available in three configurations, starting from Rs 67,590 without GST or Rs 79,756 with GST.

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “We wanted to close the year on a high note with these gaming desktops. With the new Dell G5, entry-level gamers now have an easy choice to make, without compromising on performance. Whether you are new to PC gaming or entering the professional leagues, Dell has it all.”

Dell offers two processor options on the G5 gaming desktop including a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 9700K and a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9600K. Dell is also offering two RAM options – 8GB DDR4 at 2666MHz and 16GB Dual Channel DDR4 at 2666MHz (2x8GB). The storage options include a single drive option with a 1TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD or a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD and dual-drive option with both. On the GPU front, you can outfit the G5 with a GTX 1650 all the way up to an RTX 2060 GPU.

Additionally, the new G5 desktop will get a better cooling system with optimal airflow driven by a 95W fan with a maximum speed of 4500 rpm and flowrate of 41.8 cubic feet per minute. Killer Gigabit Ethernet + Killer Wireless technology will ensure seamless connectivity and blazing fast speeds. The Alienware Command Centre will come pre-installed. In terms of aesthetics, the Dell G5 arrives in Abyss Grey (Black) colour with Blue LED lighting.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Dell #gaming

