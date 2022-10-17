'Delivery hero': Swiggy executive turns traffic police to clear congestion, wins hearts | Watch

Screengrab of the video shared by Srijit Nayar shows a Swiggy delivery executive moderating traffic in a Bengaluru road.

A Swiggy delivery executive has been winning hearts on social media for helping fellow motorists cope with traffic snarls. A video shared by a LinkedIn user showed the delivery executive playing a traffic policeman by helping clear a 30-minute traffic congestion.

"I was stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes, and suddenly I saw the traffic moving. I felt a little relief. Still, when I went further, I saw why the traffic started moving," Srijit Nayar wrote on LinkedIn.

"Then I recalled a specific statement by Swiggy, 'Delivery Hero,' and now I understand why Swiggy calls them a hero; apart from their daily work routine, they are the one who helps us to live a hassle-free life. Salute to the Heroes!"

Swiggy responded to the post and wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear Swiggy jackets!"

Others too appreciated the delivery executive's effort and also noted that it had little to do with Swiggy and more to do with the man's personal commitment.

"Actually, it was not because of Swiggy. It was his personal commitment toward society, and it was taught by his parents, not by Swiggy. At least you have to admit it instead of taking credit," commented design and procurement engineer Vignesh C.

Another user Aditya Khajuria, a senior manager of marketing at Reliance Retail added, "Not sure if Swiggy has anything to do with this. It might be a case of individual 'heroism'. This person may do the same thing even if he was working somewhere else. So, this person deserves all the credit."

Agreeing with it, Mohd Ilyas Akhter, HR director at Rupeek wrote,"I totally agree. He is not doing it because he is a Swiggy delivery boy but he would do it otherwise as well."