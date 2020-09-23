Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14, was hospitalised on September 23, news agency PTI reported.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital in Delhi.

On September 14, when he first tested positive for COVID, Sisodia had gone into isolation."After having a mild fever, I underwent a COVID-19 test today, and the report has come back positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will get better soon and return to work," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

He had also skipped the Delhi Assembly's special one-day session held earlier on that day, due to a fever.