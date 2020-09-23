172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|delhis-deputy-cm-manish-sisodia-hospitalised-due-to-covid-19-5876361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital in Delhi for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14, was hospitalised on September 23, news agency PTI reported.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital in Delhi.

On September 14, when he first tested positive for COVID,  Sisodia had gone into isolation."After having a mild fever, I underwent a COVID-19 test today, and the report has come back positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will get better soon and return to work," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

He had also skipped the Delhi Assembly's special one-day session held earlier on that day, due to a fever.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Manish Sisodia

