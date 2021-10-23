Delhi's air quality in 'moderate' category; negligible impact of stubble burning

Delhi's AQI is in the moderate category. In presence of local dry weather and moderate wind, local dust emission enhances PM10, SAFAR said. (AFP file Image)

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘moderate' category on Saturday with negligible impact of stubble burning, authorities said.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' forecast body SAFAR, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 173 and is likely to remain in the moderate category for the next three days.

“Delhi's AQI is in the moderate category. In presence of local dry weather and moderate wind, local dust emission enhances PM10. Additional dust input from desert areas via transport is likely."

“Impact of stubble burning is negligible. The overall AQI will remain moderate for next three days,” SAFAR said.

Meanwhile, the number of farm fires incidents reduced on Saturday, with 542 incidents recorded, out of which, Punjab saw 369 fires, Haryana 136, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had seven each and Madhya Pradesh recorded 23 fires, according to the data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

The number is down from Friday's 1,288 incidents of crop residue burning in the six states.

A total of 7,790 burning events were detected in the six states, between September 15 and October 22, which are distributed as 5,438, 1,508, 634, 0, 45 and 165 in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and MP, respectively.

Overall, the total burning events recorded in the six states is 50.5 per cent less than in 2020 till date.