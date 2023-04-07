 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi woman loses Rs 8.6 lakh after clicking on Instagram job ad

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

A Delhi woman lost almost Rs 9 lakh after falling for a fake job scam. She claims she saw the job ad on Instagram and was duped into parting with her money.

A Delhi woman lost almost Rs 9 lakh after falling for a fake job scam. According to a Times of India report, the victim’s husband approached the police in December last year to file a complaint saying that his wife was duped of the money after clicking on an Instagram job advert.

When she clicked on the Instagram ad, the woman was taken to another ID called ‘airlinejoballindia’. She filled out her details hoping to land a job at a private airline. After this, she received a call from the conman behind the scam, who introduced himself as Rahul and asked her to pay Rs 750 as registration fee.

Soon afterwards, the woman was asked to pay more money. All in all, she was cheated out of Rs 8.6 lakh in the name of gate pass fee, security money and insurance.

The Delhi woman grew suspicious when ‘Rahul’ continued to ask for money while no job was in sight. She and her husband then approached the police for help.