Delhi woman, kidnapped in 2006, found after 17 years

Senior police officer Rohit Meena said that the woman was traced on May 22. (Representational Photo).

A 32-year-old woman in Delhi, who was kidnapped in 2006, was found in the national capital, police officials said on Thursday. As per the police, a case was registered 17 years ago at Gokulpuri Police Station in Delhi after the parents lodged a complaint.

"On 22 May, a team of Seemapuri Police Station on secret information traced the kidnapped girl age 32 years (now) who was kidnapped 17 years ago," Senior police officer Rohit Meena said.

"The girl was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl disclosed that after leaving her house she was residing with a person namely Deepak in the village Cherdih District Baliya, UP and thereafter she left Deepak in lockdown after some dispute and started living in Gokalpuri in rented accommodation," police officials added.

Meena further added that in 2023, 301 missing persons and 16 kidnapped/abducted children/persons were recovered in Shahdara district.

A National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, published in 2022 stated that in 2021, in terms of kidnapping and abduction, India logged 1,01,707 cases in 2021 which was a rise of 19.9 per cent from 2020. Of those kidnapped or abducted, 17,605 were male, 86,543 female and one transgender.

Among the top five states reporting kidnapping and abduction were Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The report also said that on an average, 82 people were murdered daily across India in 2021, while more than 11 kidnappings were reported every single hour during the year.

The report also stated that a total of 29,272 cases of murder involving 30,132 victims were registered during 2021, showing a marginal increase of 0.3 per cent over 2020.