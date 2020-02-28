Delhi violence was 'well-planned assault on idea of India', says Karnataka BJP

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said on February 28 that the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi was a “well-planned assault on the idea of India”.



ZERO - Number of Indians who lost their Citizenship due to the #CAA.

40+ - Number of Indians who lost their lives due to the #CAARiots. The fake protests against CAA and subsequent riots by the so called Peacefuls are the most well planned assault on the "Idea of India." Close February 28, 2020

Tweeting from its official social media handle, they dubbed those demonstrating against the contentious new citizenship law to be “fake protesters” and held them responsible for the clashes that escalated into communal riots earlier this week.

Notably, the Karnataka BJP handle was blocked by Twitter for 24 hours in February for posting incendiary tweets.



Whole Delhi riots started after Pro CAA protesters and Kapil Mishra badkaav speech.

— Rehan Udupi (@rehanudupi) February 28, 2020



Why calling protests as fake?? It is your Home ministers complete failure to maintain law and order in India's national capital Delhi... Unnecessarily to hide BJPs all failures like unemployment,GST, economy,notebann BJP trying to implement CAA,also CAA is unconstitutional..

— Sharanu.N (@sharanu_ja) February 28, 2020



Today you killed 40 Indians, tomorrow how many will you kill on the name of religious based anti constitutional CAA.

— Feroze Suri (@ferozsuri) February 28, 2020



Yes well planned that's why the police were destroying the CCTV system in the area before the violence

— Tausif Sanjar (@SanjarTausif) February 28, 2020



Wow. With a great honesty you're accepting that complete law and order failure of North East Delhi. Hang on don't delete this also.

— Bharatashree (@Bharatashree) February 28, 2020

Several Twitter users rebuked and taunted the party’s social media team for ignoring Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s hate speeches that might have triggered the entire episode. Some even called them out for not talking about Delhi Police’s inefficiency in stopping the carnage that has claimed 42 lives and injured hundreds of Delhiites.One Twitter user also mocked the handle and asked them to not take down this tweet at least.

She was referring to a tweet posted during Delhi elections where a photo of Muslim women standing in a queue to cast their vote, was shared. The Karnataka BJP Twitter handle had captioned the picture in a manner that ridiculed the Muslim population. It read: “Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR (National Population Register) exercise.”

While they had removed the tweet soon after, their account was blocked by Twitter subsequently.