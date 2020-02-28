App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence was 'well-planned assault on idea of India', says Karnataka BJP

Tweeting from its official social media handle, they dubbed those demonstrating against the contentious new citizenship law to be “fake protesters”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said on February 28 that the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi was a “well-planned assault on the idea of India”.

Tweeting from its official social media handle, they dubbed those demonstrating against the contentious new citizenship law to be “fake protesters” and held them responsible for the clashes that escalated into communal riots earlier this week.

Notably, the Karnataka BJP handle was blocked by Twitter for 24 hours in February for posting incendiary tweets.

related news

Several Twitter users rebuked and taunted the party’s social media team for ignoring Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s hate speeches that might have triggered the entire episode. Some even called them out for not talking about Delhi Police’s inefficiency in stopping the carnage that has claimed 42 lives and injured hundreds of Delhiites.




One Twitter user also mocked the handle and asked them to not take down this tweet at least.

She was referring to a tweet posted during Delhi elections where a photo of Muslim women standing in a queue to cast their vote, was shared. The Karnataka BJP Twitter handle had captioned the picture in a manner that ridiculed the Muslim population. It read: “Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR (National Population Register) exercise.”

While they had removed the tweet soon after, their account was blocked by Twitter subsequently.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Delhi violence #Karnataka BJP

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.