App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence: Rioters set fire to BSF jawan’s house, call him ‘Pakistani’

Thirty-five of the 36 houses belonging to Muslim families in the two lanes of Khajuri Khas, where Anees lived, were set on fire by the raging mob on February 25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A mob of rioters who burned down several houses in the Muslim-dominated areas of northeast Delhi did not spare the residence of Border Security Force personnel Mohammed Anees too.

While the jawan had hoped that his job profile mentioned on the nameplate hung outside their two-storey house would discourage the vandals, he was proved wrong. The nameplate on house number 76 in Khas Khajuri Gali clearly mentioned it was the property of a security force personnel who protects India’s borders from foreign invasions. Yet, it was burned down on the afternoon of February 25.

According to a News18 report, at first, the mob set the vehicles parked outside his house on fire, then they torched his home. Stones were also pelted at his house amid slogans of “idhar aa Pakistani, tujhe naagarikta dete hai”. A fact they lost sight of while committing the arson is that the person they declared a “Pakistani” is a BSF soldier who had spent three years guarding the borders along Jammu and Kashmir.

Close

At the time of the attack, four people, including Anees, were inside the house. Luckily, they escaped on time and were given safe passage by paramilitary troops present in the area. However, all of their life’s savings are gone now as the inferno engulfed all the money they had kept aside for two family weddings that were to take place in the coming months.

related news

Thirty-five of the 36 houses belonging to Muslim families in the two lanes of Khajuri Khas were set on fire by the raging mob on that fateful day.

Although Anees’s locality is a Hindu-majority area, the soldier claimed that none of his neighbours took part in the attacks. He alleged that the mob comprised “outsiders” and their Hindu neighbours, had, in fact, asked the rioters to spare the houses and even helped douse the flames.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #Border Security Force (BSF) #BSF jawan #Delhi violence

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.