Delhi violence: Police go door-to-door looking for videos to prove they were attacked in Chand Bagh

After being attacked from all quarters over allegations of not trying to curb Delhi violence with enough gusto, Delhi Police is now desperate to prove otherwise.

While the Delhi High Court, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Opposition parties at the Centre had accused Delhi Police of inaction, videos of police personnel aiding stone pelters were also being circulated on social media.

Since then, policemen have reportedly been knocking on all doors in the northeast Delhi neigbourhood that were hit by violence last month, to find videos where they can be seen being attacked by a mob.

According to an Indian Express report, senior police officers have asked local policemen to visit residents of the areas where violent communal clashes took place. They have been meaning to collect evidence of the attack that killed Head Constable Ratan Lal and injured DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma and ACP Anuj Kumar along with 60 other security personnel.

Delhi Police has claimed that five videos were recorded around noon on February 24, which proves that police personnel were attacked near Chand Bagh. In the videos, one can see the mob pinning the police against a fence. And while they were in anti-riot gear, the latter were heavily outnumbered by the raging mob that had attacked them with sticks and stones. The policemen had reportedly arrived on the spot to relocate the protesters, who were blocking the road.

ACP Anuj Kumar, who is attached to the Gokalpuri Police Station, has claimed they were attacked with stones and firearms and had almost been cornered and pinned against a fence.

He added: “Almost 65-70 policemen struggled to cross the fence and got injured. The rioters had surrounded DCP Sharma. A few of them used lathis while others had sharp tools and stabbed him. I acted quickly and pulled him from the spot. While I was trying to take him back, people were pelting stones and hit me with sticks. One such blow broke my helmet and I started to bleed.”