Delhi traffic restrictions today for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', roads to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has also urged people to use public transport to help decongest roads since 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' is happening.

Lakhs of farmers from across the country are headed to Delhi to participate in a meet called 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on March 20. The gathering will be held to demand a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' union, had said last month. Traffic in parts of the city will be affected due to the event, the traffic police said.

Delhi Police has deployed over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be held.

The public and motorists have been advised to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk, a traffic police official said.

The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, Paharganj Chowk.

There are the locations in Delhi were traffic restrictions may be imposed from 9 am on March 20:





Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.



Minto Road to Kamala Market, Vivekanand Marg.



JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)



Kamala Market to Guru Nanak Chowk



Chaman Lal Marg



Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road



Paharganj Chowk and Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate

Delhi Traffic Police said commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand, factoring in possible delays due to the traffic restrictions.

The police has also urged people to use public transport to help decongest roads and park vehicles only in designated parking areas.