Bride rides scooter without wearing helmet, gets fined by Delhi traffic police. Video

The woman driving the vehicle without helmet in Delhi. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@DelhiPolice).

A bride in Delhi was seen driving a scooter without wearing a helmet. In a video released by Delhi police on Twitter on the woman can be seen riding without a helmet, which is a punishable offence in India.

Later in the video, a challan dated June 10 can be seen in which the woman was charged for driving without a licence and a helmet and fined Rs 6000.

Delhi police shared the video with the caption, "Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe."



Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.@dtptrafficpic.twitter.com/CLx5AP9UN8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2023

The video generated several responses, many of whom praised the police officials.

"Absolutely great work Delhi Police," one user wrote.

"Much needed! With repeated offence book them under relevant ipc," another user wrote.

"Just wondering.. how'd we know she was riding without a licence? Was she intercepted by the TP officer? Absolutely applaud the action taken by DTP!

But, still the question stands..," a third user wrote.

In a report published in November 2022, it was revealed that Delhi police had issued a total of 5822 challans and the transport department in the national capital had decided then that curbs under Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would stay for few more days.

Also read: Watch: Speeding biker’s stunt fail prompts poetic warning from Delhi Traffic Police