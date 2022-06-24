Delhi tourist arrested for driving recklessly on Goa beach. Watch

A tourist from Delhi was arrested for driving recklessly on a popular Goa beach. A police official told news agency PTI that a case had been filed against the offender. This comes after a video showed him driving rashly around the beach.

Lalit Kumar Dayal, a resident of Mangolpuri area in Delhi, was booked for driving an SUV on Goa’s Anjuna Beach last Thursday, thereby endangering the lives of other tourists and beach-goers.

Footage that has gone viral online shows him driving an SUV through water on the Gia beach. The car later became stuck in sand and Dayal was seen trying to pull it out.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told PTI that a case had been registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dayal was reportedly driving an SUV he rented from a local. The police have also submitted a report against the car owner, Sangeeta Gavadalkar, a resident of Mapusa town in North Goa, for giving her private vehicle on rent to the accused.

