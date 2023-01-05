Delhi temperature falls below 3 degrees Celsius, Twitter breaks out in 'human popsicle' memes

A brutal cold wave swept Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to three degrees Celsius -- the lowest in January in two years -- making it cooler than several hill stations.

Delhi's minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie, Dharamshala, Shimla, Kangra, Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Nainital. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge in Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including the national capital. Some even turned to Twitter to share how the weather was turning them into "human popsicles".

The meteorological office had on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday, for authorities to be prepared as the cold snap is expected to strain power grids and pose challenges to the homeless.

Cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to continue for the next 24 hours though there will be some improvement under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting January 7, a senior IMD official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

