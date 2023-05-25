Delhi shopkeeper's idea to increase sales using Rs 2000 notes is winning the internet

The offer put out by the Delhi shopkeeper regarding buying products worth Rs 2100. (Photo credit: twitter.com/sumitagarwal_IN).

Friday was a significant day in India's finance and banking history as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that Rs 2000 notes will be scrapped from circulation, henceforth.

The decision saw a one meat shop owner in Delhi take a step as he decided that customers can purchase products for Rs 2100 and pay Rs 2000, with products worth Rs 100, free of cost.

"If you think RBI is smart, think again cos Delhites are much smarter. What an innovative way to increase your sales. #2000Note," A Twitter user named Sumit Agarwal posted with the photo.



If you think RBI is smart, think again cos Delhites are much smarter. What an innovative way to increase your sales#2000Notepic.twitter.com/ALb2FNDJi0

— Sumit Agarwal (@sumitagarwal_IN) May 22, 2023



Epic sales generation campaign

— Elevated Thinking(@Elevateddown) May 22, 2023

The tweet generated numerous responses, many of whom praised the shopkeeper for his idea.Ever since the news of RBI stopping the circulation of Rs 2000 notes emerged, social media has been filled with various stories surrounding the use of the notes.

Recently, at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh, an employee removed petrol from a customer's vehicle after he was given a Rs 2000 note as payment.

Just to clarify that Rs 2000 notes can still be used anywhere and can be exchanged for other denominations at banks with a daily limit of Rs 20,000 until September 30.

Also read: RBI to scrap Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, Twitter flooded with memes