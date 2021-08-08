Schools to partially open for Class 10 and 12 students in Delhi from August 9

Representative image

Schools in Delhi have partially reopened for Class 10 and 12 students for admission-related work, as per the orders issued by the government.

From August 9, students of Class 10 to 12 in the national capital can visit schools for work related to admission, practical activities for board exams, announced the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Last month Delhi government said that it is seeking feedback from teachers and parents of students about the reopening of schools considering the COVID situation is under control.

During an online briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia he said that students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions to delhischools21@gmail.com on how the process of reopening schools be started.

"Parents and teachers want schools to reopen but are fearful. We want to want from parents, students and teachers on whether we can reopen the schools and how can it be done. In the neighbouring states, schools have reopened," Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said.

On August 7, Delhi recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city now stands at 25,065, it showed