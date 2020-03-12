Delhi riots: Islamist body president, secretary arrested for inciting violence

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested the top echelon of the Popular Front of India (PFI) – an Islamist group that has alleged links with militant organisations and activities.

PFI President Parvez Ahmed and Secretary Mohammad Illiyas were arrested on March 12 for allegedly inciting communal violence in Delhi that had led to the violent clashes in the northeastern part of the national capital.

The arrests were made on the basis of FIRs registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code, reported the Indian Express.



Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) President Parvez (pic1) and Secretary Illiyas (pic2), in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link. #Delhi https://t.co/EAau7Wq8wZ pic.twitter.com/ZjkLgRSxmf

The Special Cell also arrested PFI member Mohammed Danish for hatching a conspiracy to incite violence in northeast Delhi, and the police claimed he would be confronted with incriminating evidence in court.

Earlier, the Islamist group was found to be funding the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that rocked the country for almost two months.

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain was booked by the Enforcement Directorate along with some members of the Islamist group on charges of funding the riots that killed 53 people and injured more than 300.