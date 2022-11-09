Delhi residents share videos, memes after late-night earthquake tremors jolt capital

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi from a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The region has been experiencing lower magnitude quakes for the last few days.

Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh also experienced tremors from the earthquake. Despite the late-night nature of the event, social media was quickly flooded with scary visuals of furniture and appliances shaking, pets howling and minor damage caused by the tremors.



Visuals of ceiling fans shaking were posted on Twitter from areas like Jaipur in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh



The tremors were so strong that people ran outside their homes. One video shows people lining up on the streets of Delhi at 2 am because of the earthquake



Meanwhile, meme-makers went into overdrive



The National Earthquake Monitoring Centre of Nepal said a 6.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 2.12 am. The epicentre was Doti district.

The National Seismological Centre of Nepal confirmed that there were three tremors in the country.

"The third strong jolt measuring 6.6 magnitude which struck at around 2.12am on Wednesday resulted in the loss of three lives after a house collapsed. The deaths are reported from Gairagaun," Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village council of Doti district told ANI.