Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Families of non-COVID-19 victims have been asked to look for other facilities like Keshopur, Bindapur, Subhash Nagar, etc., to cremate bodies for the time being.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Delhi has recently witnessed a surge in the number of reported coronavirus cases and deaths. Following the increasing number of deaths, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on June 10 reserved a crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh for bodies of COVID-19 victims. 

"With the increase in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi, the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh has been reserved to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims," Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) told the Times of India (TOI).

The decision was made to avoid crowding and mixing of people who may have come in contact with coronavirus patients. 

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Families of non-COVID-19 victims have been asked to look for other facilities such as Keshopur, Bindapur and Subhash Nagar to cremate bodies for the time being.

Punjabi Bagh receives 40-50 bodies daily for corona-protocol funerals, a senior official of SDMC said. The crematorium has 71 platforms for wood-based funerals and four CNG furnaces.

The municipal corporation has made several changes in the management of coronavirus-designated crematoria. The cremation grounds at Seemapuri and Ghazipur have been allowed to handle COVID-19 bodies to avoid the rush at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium.

Delhi reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths on June 10, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis to 32,810.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 11:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus updates #Delhi

