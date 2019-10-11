Delhi records ‘poor’ air quality after three months

After pleasantly surprising its citizens with refreshingly clean air for three months, the National Capital again recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

The city’s air quality dipped to an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 211 on October 10. The sharp fall of more than 100 points on the AQI index occurred over just 48 hours. AQI is classified as “poor” when recorded between 201 and 300; beyond this, it reads as “very poor” till 400 and “severe” when it crosses that.

On Dusshera, the day when effigies of Hindu mythological character Ravana is burned as a symbolic win of good over evil, the AQI shot from 112 (moderate) to 173 (moderate). The air quality continued to worsen through October 10, possibly as a result of a combined effect of a change in wind directions, stubble burning, emission from burning effigies, and a dip in the mercury.

However, last year, the air quality had touched “poor” much earlier, by September 29.

According to weather forecasting agency SAFAR, the chances of the air quality worsening in the coming days is high, as pollutants get trapped more easily when the wind speed is low.

According to a Times of India report, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already written to the state pollution control board and other concerned government bodies, urging them to take steps necessary to contain the dust and pollution level.

The municipal bodies in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been asked to submit action taken reports to the CPCB every week. They have additionally been asked to keep a tab on construction work, which gives rise to dust and debris waste.