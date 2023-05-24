Teen rider dies inside Delhi tunnel, poor signal causes delay in call

The 1.3 km long Pragati Maidan tunnel, where the accident took place, was opened for public use in June 2022.

A 19-year-old biker died after an accident in the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi on Monday. A Times of India reporter was passing by the tunnel stopped his vehicle and tried to use the tunnel's SOS system to call but could not connect.

Eventually, there was a 15-minute delay in making the call due to a connectivity issue inside the tunnel which, the family claimed, could have prevented the rider's survival.

The reporter was retuning home in the other carriageway spotted the rider, identified as Rajan Rai, bleeding from his head and in an unconscious state, with a crowd gathered around the body.

Closed circuit cameras showed Rai driving towards India Gate and drifting towards his right and driving into the crash barriers and toppling over to the other end.

A case was filed and as per police officials, the accident took place at around 9:45 pm, as mentioned in the FIR. They were investigating whether the bike had suffered a malfunction or the rider was not awake.

"He had also asked his brother to go to his friend's home and help him file a form," Vinay Rai, a relative of the victim, told The Times of India. The relative also said he had called his father at 8:30 pm and informed that he was on his way home.

The 1.3 km long Pragati Maidan tunnel was opened for public use in June 2022. The tunnel starts near the National Sports Complex of India at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the Pragati Maidan to meet the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station.

When the tunnel was opened last year, authorities had said that it was equipped with emergency telephone SOS systems.

