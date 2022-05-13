Delhi Police’s ‘strange’ warning against drinking and driving

Delhi Police gave a ‘strange’ twist to its advisory against drinking and driving. Don’t fall into the ‘multiverse of madness’, it cautioned, because then there is ‘no way home’. The police advisory, with its ‘Marvel’lous wordplay, has proved to be a hit on Twitter.

Delhi Police shared its Doctor Strange-inspired advisory on Twitter this afternoon. “If you’re Far From Home don’t fall into the Multiverse Of Madness or you will find No Way Home. Don’t Drink and Drive for a safe Homecoming,” the police department warned, referring to several recent releases from Marvel Studios.

A picture of whiskey being poured into a glass accompanied this warning. “Don’t fall into the multiverse of madness. There’s no way home,” the text on the graphic reiterated.

This advisory comes at a time when enthusiasm among Marvel fans is at an all-time high following the release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The movie is headlined by Benedict Cumberbatch, playing the titular Doctor Strange.

Delhi Police’s post has racked up dozens of ‘likes’ and compliments. “Love how the police is getting so on point with their communication!” one person wrote, while another showed their appreciation with laughing face emojis.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released on May 6 and has since crossed the $500 million mark at the box office worldwide.