Delhi Police dragged to court for referring to Independence Day as Republic Day

Delhi Police reportedly referred to August 15 as India’s Republic Day instead of Independence Day. This faux pas got printed in an advisory issued. After the incident, a petition was filed against it in the Delhi High Court on August 13.

According to news agency ANI, the petition stated that the South Delhi Police Department released an advisory where they misprinted August 15 as “Republic Day” throughout the body, with only the header reading as Independence Day.

An India TV report mentioned that the advisory issued by the South Delhi Police contained guidelines for officers who would be on special duty during Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The petition was filed by Manjeet Singh Chugh, a resident of the national capital, who complained that such glaring and embarrassing errors pointed to the fact that notifications issued by the cops were not read or cross-checked by senior officers.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar will be presiding over Chugh’s plea on August 14.

Notably, this is not the first time that people have replaced the terms Republic Day with Independence Day, albeit mistakenly, while printing official notifications. For instance, in 2016, the Chandigarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party greeted people for “Republic Day and Raksha Bandhan” on the billboards they had put up ahead of Independence Day.

Several people commonly mistake the Republic Day, which falls on January 26 to celebrate the day the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. The Independence Day, on the other hand, marks the end of British Rule in India on August 15, 1947.

