Delhi Police bust China based apps that defrauded 5 lakh Indians of Rs 150 crore

Delhi Police has reportedly apprehended two CAs, a Tibetan woman and eight others in connection with a Rs 150 crore financial scam run by China-based entities and defrauded over 5 lakh Indians, Times of India reported.

"Quick earning" apps like EZPlan and PowerBank were used to lure customers to "invest" using these malicious apps. Over 150 crore were siphoned off in two months through a network of 110 shell companies, police commissioner S N Shrivastava told the publication.

Reportedly, these applications offered lucrative returns on the investment amount promising to double the money in 24-35 days. The apps offered investment options starting from Rs 300 to lakhs of rupees and promised returns on an hourly and daily basis. PowerBank app was recently trending at Number 4 on Google, the report added.

DCP Anyesh Roy said that the Cyber Crime Cell had noticed various posts on social media about the abovementioned two apps. The police then carried out an extensive analysis of these apps and found that EZPlan was available on the website www.ezplan.in while the PowerBank app projected itself as a Bengaluru based startup, however, the servers on which these apps were hosted were found to be in China.

The apps also stole sensitive data from people's devices by receiving several permissions including access to camera’, ‘read contact details’ and ‘read and write to external storage.'

"A large number of such apps have been circulated by the fraudsters, including PowerBank, EZCoin, Sun Factory, Lightening PowerBank, etc. Some of these fraudulent, malicious Apps were also listed on Google Play Store," said a senior officer.

The apps were promoted through YouTube channels, Telegram and Whatsapp bulk messages.