Delhi or hill station? Capital colder than Dharamshala, Nainital as cold wave continues

Delhi people woke up to dense fog and chilling cold due to cold wave conditions.

Delhi has been in the grip of a chilling cold wave for the last few days with temperatures dipping below 6 degrees on Wednesday morning – making the capital colder than hill stations like Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and Nainital in Uttarakhand.

Delhiites woke up to a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees, where Dharamshala and Nainital were at 6.2 and 7.2 degrees.

The city is also engulfed in dense fog lowering visibility further. Even neighbouring Punjab and Haryana experienced chilling conditions with several places in both states recording temperatures as low as 2.5 degrees.

While Delhi copes with the cold, several flights have been affected due to the low visibility. Chilly northwestern winds are responsible for the cold wave, meteorologists have said, and it is expected to last for another two days in the northern part of the country.



Anyone in #Delhi who is not down with a cold and fever needs to be harvested for their immunity cells.

— Arshie (@ArshieQureshi) December 28, 2022



Mumbaikars trying to fit in with Delhi NCR people crying of cold wave pic.twitter.com/nCMkVC2k8C

— Nikhil. (@fundoozx) December 26, 2022

Twitter users also shared their personal experiences and thoughts on the cold wave that has made the power consumption peak in the city as heaters try to bring some relief.The memes too came rolling right in.

Delhi government has also ordered schools to be closed for winter break from January 1.

The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said there will be some relief in the next two days adding it will be back from December 31. “Reduction in dense fog & cold day conditions over northwest India during next 48 hours. A fresh spell of dense fog and cold wave likely to commence over northwest India from 31st December, 2022,” IMD tweeted.