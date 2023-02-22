These 2 Indian cities were ranked the worst for creative people

Mumbai and Delhi both ranked low on the 'Creative Capitals of the World' list.

Two Indian cities ranked lowest on a list of ‘The Creative Capitals of the World’. Delhi and Mumbai were both found wanting when it came to creative roles, according to rankings compiled by Business Name Generator, a website that’s part of the performance marketing group Marketzoo.

Business Name Generator analysed a number of metrics to come up with the top 50 creative capitals of the world – a list which Tokyo topped. These metrics included number of creative roles available, the advertised salary for these roles, cost of living as a single person (excluding rent), number of museums and art galleries, access to green spaces, number of classes and workshops and the happiness score of the country.

“Tokyo is the best city in the world for creatives, followed by London and Paris,” the research found. Tokyo, the capital of Japan, scored high on almost every metric and topped the list with an overall score of 8.0. Its overall score far surpassed London, which came second at 5.4.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Mumbai, with a score of 2.8 each, were judged the least ideal cities for creative people.

The research found that New Delhi had 46 green spaces and parks, 75 museums and art galleries, and 9 creative classes and workshops. The cost of living in the national capital, however, is lower than any other city on the list.

Mumbai was judged “slightly better” than Delhi, although it offers even fewer museums, art galleries, creative classes and workshops. “As well as this, India ranks 136th for happiness which is worse than any other country in our ranking,” the research said.