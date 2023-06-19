English
    Woman spotted using hair straightener inside Delhi metro. Viral video

    In a video released on Twitter, the woman can be seen using the hair straightener having plugged the product into the charging port inside the train coach.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST
    Delhi metro

    The woman using the hair straightener inside the Delhi metro. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@HasnaZarooriHai).


    In another video that puts the spotlight again on commuters, a woman was seen using a hair straightener inside Delhi metro. In a video released on Twitter, the woman can be seen using the hair straightener having plugged the product into the charging port inside the train coach.


    The video generated several responses, many of whom criticised the woman for her behavior inside the metro.

    "Passengers of Delhi Metro appear to be getting out of control ! Appears both parents and schools failed to teach basic decency and public etiquette," one user wrote.

    "People love to misuse public property, maybe withdrawal system of freebies here," another user wrote.

    "Metro attrocities...i think no time in the home," a third user wrote.

    One user, however, symphatised with the woman for her behaviour inside the metro.

    "This is much much better than earlier ones. We don’t know her personal life, she may be busy, may be her place did not had electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better," the user wrote.

    Incidents of such nature have become a common occurrence inside Delhi metro in recent times. A few days ago, a couple was seen kissing inside the metro while sitting on the floor which promoted officials to issue an appeal to its commuters to "refrain from indulging in such obscene activities".

