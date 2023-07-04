English
    Woman slaps and scolds man inside Delhi metro. Viral video

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    Delhi metro

    The video in the Delhi metro generated several different comments, some of whom questioned why no one in the metro reacted to the woman's behavior. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on twitter.com/@gharkekalesh).

    Delhi metro has witnessed a number of incidents and made headlines for the wrong reasons, in recent times. In yet another incident, a woman can be seen slapping and scolding a man inside the train.


    In a video released on Twitter, the woman can be seen slapping the man with her left hand and then scolds him in the presence of other passengers inside the metro. The reason behind her behavior was not known.


    The video generated several different comments, some of whom questioned why no one in the metro reacted to the woman's behavior.

    "Literally no one is even caring about them. What world we’re living in?," one user wrote.

    "If the guy had slapped her, the entire public would have reacted," another user wrote.

    "And they say teach your son to be respectful towards girls. When should we teach your daughter to be respectful towards guys?," a third user wrote.

    This is not the first time when a physical altercation has taken place inside the Delhi metro. A few days ago, another video emerged when two men were seen fighting inside the train, that was traveling on the Violet line.

    Reacting to incident involving the two men, Delhi metro issued a statement, requesting commuters to behave more responsibly.

    Also read: Couple vs older women in Delhi Metro over 'standing too close', Twitter joins debate. Watch

    Tags: #Delhi Metro
    first published: Jul 4, 2023 01:03 pm