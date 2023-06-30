Two men caught fighting inside Delhi metro. Video is viral

The incident took place in the violet line of the Delhi metro. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/ @sbgreen17).

Delhi metro has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent times and in yet another incident that could cause further damage to the transport facility's image, two men were seen fighting inside the metro.

The video, which was released on Twitter, saw two men fighting inside the metro which was moving on the Violet line. There is no clarity yet over the reason behind the fight between the men.

The video generated several comments and retweets, many of whom were critical of the behavior inside the metro.

"Delhi is probably the worst city in India. Public has nasty behavior and extremely gory crimes come out of Delhi. Time to shift the Capital," one user wrote.

"This entire city is very much stressed man. Everyone needs the therapy.

So much rage, aggression in them," another user wrote.

Hindustan Times reported that Delhi metro issued a statement, requesting commuters to behave more responsibly while traveling in the metro.

"We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, time, etc," the statement said.

Recently, a couple and two women got into a verbal argument inside the Delhi metro after one of the woman said that they were standing too close to the women.

