Delhi metro passenger catches man secretly taking photo of girls: 'He sweated like hell'

The Delhi metro passenger said that after seeing the guy take the photos, he was on a call in which he informed the person that his father was in the police and had been promoted. (Representational Photo).

The past few months have seen the Delhi metro in the news for all the wrong reasons with several disturbing videos surfacing on social media.

In yet another incident concerning the train service, a passenger wrote on Reddit as to how he saw a man enter and secretly take a photo of two girls inside the metro.

"So, today in metro, I was going from Karol Bagh to Huda City Centre. Now, gradually you have to change the yellow line at Rajiv Chowk. So, with me, there entered this guy, he seemed like a nice guy, good clothes, shoes, etc. Now, at Patel Chowk, 2 girls entered and they sat just in front of us," the passenger wrote.

The passenger said that after seeing the guy take the photo, he was on a call in which he informed the person at the other end that his father was in the police and had been promoted.

"So, this guy beside me clicked a photo of them, without them knowing. Now, I don't peep around in others phone but when it feels like a shutter on screen, you gradually look there.

"Now, this guy instantly changes the app. But I know what he did. He thought I didn't see that. Now, couple of minutes later, I was on a call and just said ki papa police mai hai and unka promotion hone wala hai," he added.

The passenger further said that the man seemed unaffected by the person's words over the phone. But after the conversation finished, he warned him that he would call his father if sent the photo to others.

"Should have seen the look on this guys face. But still that didn't affect him, he was about to share the photo in a group chat with some caption.

"I just took my phone off and wrote, the instant you send that photo, I am calling my father and make sure tumhare example set ho. He sweated like hell, I made him delete from recently deleted where I saw his nude, disgusting guy.

"I wanted to share this with the girl, but I felt really bad that if I do that, they wont ever feel secure travelling in a metro and hence didn't. But I said to him, your father must be proud. He didn't reply. And he got off next station," the passenger wrote.

The post saw many comments, some of whom praised the passenger for the way he handled the situation.

"You controlled the situation dangerously well. Good job man," one user wrote.

"You handled it well bro," another user wrote.

"Not all superheroes were cape," a third user wrote.

The passenger concluded the post by saying he hoped women can, one day, travel without fearing for their safety.