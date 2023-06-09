Men stop train door from closing, Delhi Metro reacts. Watch

Delhi Metro reacted to men who tried to stop the door of a train from closing. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@imb0yaman).

Delhi Metro has been in the news for the wrong reasons for some time now and in yet another incident which casts a negative image on the transport network, few commuters were caught on camera trying to prevent the door of the train from closing as it left a station in the national capital.

In a video shared on Twitter, two men can be seen trying to prevent the door of the train from closing by using their feet with laughter all around. The user had tagged the Twitter handle of Delhi metro in his tweet.

"Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai (It is because of such folks that metro gets late)," the user wrote.



Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai pic.twitter.com/l7nopyU6UK — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

The video generated several replies, many of whom criticised the men for their behaviour.

"So sad. 1000's of passengers struggling to reach there destination & someone makes fun of system," one user said.

"@OfficialDMRC @DelhiPolice if these rowdy guys are left unpunished, they will be encouraged to do such mischief again. Please take action against them. All of their faces are clearly visible," another user said.

Delhi Metro reacted to the video, asking the user for the coach number which is written both inside and outside the train. The user replied to the tweet by saying he was unaware since he did not shoot the video and he saw the video on Instagram. It was later found that the video was uploaded on Instagram in March.

Delhi Metro also said that preventing the door from closing was a "punishable offence".