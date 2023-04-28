Man masturbates inside Delhi metro while looking at his phone

In a video clip that has gone viral all over social media, a man was seen on camera inside a compartment in Delhi metro.

In the video, the man can be seen masturbating, despite the presence of a female passenger next to him. Later on in the video, the man can be seen continuing to masturbate with no passenger around him.

The video generated numerous responses on Twitter with many criticising the man for his behaviour in public.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal expressed disgust at the video and added that a notice had been issued to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro "to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act,".

"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act," Maliwal tweeted on Friday.



This isn't the first time that men have been found to masturbate in public. In 2020, a police officer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after he was caught on camera masturbating in front of woman in a police station in Deoria.

