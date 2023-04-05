 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Teen who wore bra, miniskirt on Delhi Metro speaks out: ‘Don’t care what people say’

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

The viral ‘Delhi Metro girl’ claims she is 19-years-old. She spoke to India Today about the controversy her video generated.

Footage of a woman travelling on the Delhi Metro in a bra and miniskirt was widely circulated – and criticised – on social media a few days ago. The woman has now spoken out about her polarising outfit and the explosive reactions it generated.

The viral ‘Delhi Metro girl’ claims she is 19-years-old. Speaking to India Today, she said, “It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous.”

She said that she had been wearing similar outfits while travelling on the Delhi Metro for months and had never faced any issues, except on the Pink Line.

The woman's video prompted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue guidelines on appropriate attire for public transport this week. It also led to the teenager being compared to Uorfi Javed – the social media star whose sartorial choices reveal more than they conceal.