Teen who wore bra, miniskirt on Delhi Metro speaks out: ‘Don’t care what people say’

Footage of a woman travelling on the Delhi Metro in a bra and miniskirt was widely circulated – and criticised – on social media a few days ago. The woman has now spoken out about her polarising outfit and the explosive reactions it generated.

The viral ‘Delhi Metro girl’ claims she is 19-years-old. Speaking to India Today, she said, “It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous.”

She said that she had been wearing similar outfits while travelling on the Delhi Metro for months and had never faced any issues, except on the Pink Line.

The woman's video prompted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue guidelines on appropriate attire for public transport this week. It also led to the teenager being compared to Uorfi Javed – the social media star whose sartorial choices reveal more than they conceal.

But while Javed recently apologised for hurting people's sentiments with her outfits, the Delhi woman is unapologetic. In fact, she reacted to the comparison by saying she did not seek inspiration in Uorfi Javed. "I don't care what people have to say. I am not inspired by Uorfi Javed. I didn't even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story," she told India Today.

Viral video: Passenger who spat at bus stand in Karnataka is forced to clean it by himself She admitted that her choice of outfits has left her family unhappy. She even receives threats from neighbours – but that has not deterred her from wearing what she wants. “This choice didn’t come in a day, it’s a process. I also belong from a conservative family where I wasn’t allowed to do what I wanted, hence one day I decided I would do as I wanted since it’s my life,” she explained. “I have been travelling like this for many months now. It happened to be viral now. I have not been allowed to travel on Delhi’s Pink Line, but on any other line I haven’t faced such a problem.” She also hit back at DMRC's statement regarding the video. "It’s weird that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro. If they have a problem with my attire, they should also have a problem with those who shot it," she retorted.

