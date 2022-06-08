Delhi Metro extends train timings for T20 match tomorrow. See revised schedule

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended train timings for one day in view of the T20 match all set to take place in the national capital tomorrow.

To facilitate spectators during the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, which will take place on Thursday, June 9 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the last train timings have been extended by about 35 to 45 minutes on all lines except the Airport Line. Delhi Metro trains will also make extra trips through the day, DMRC announced.

“Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during T-20 Cricket match between India and South Africa on 9th June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi,” DMRC tweeted while sharing the updated schedule.

Train timings have been revised and extra trips added because the DMRC expects a large number of people to watch the first international game to be held in Delhi since November 2019.

The Delhi Metro will therefore make 48 extra trips on Thursday, DMRC said in its statement. “In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly via Metro,” the statement read.

The first T20 between India and South Africa on Thursday is set to be a sell-out. Around 94 percent tickets had already been sold by Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale, of which only 400 to 500 were left on Tuesday, Delhi & District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.