Delhi Metro prohibits filming reels, dance videos: 'Travel, don't cause trouble'

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday prohibited passengers from recording videos while travelling. "Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," it stated in a release.

"Travel, don't cause trouble," was the message tweeted by the DMRC.

This is the latest in a series of attempts the DMRC has been making to discourage commuters from filming videos and disturbing other passengers.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, DMRC, told Hindustan Times, “We have used memes and humorous content as part of our social media campaign to generate awareness regarding this issue. Organised shooting inside the metro is strictly prohibited, prior permission needs to be taken even for film shoots. If we do grant permission, some amount is also charged as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused to the commuters.”

Moneycontrol News