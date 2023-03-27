 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Havan inside centrally air-conditioned Delhi hospital: ‘Patients struggling to breathe’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

The photo was shared by The Hindu editor Varghese K George, who was at the Manipal Hospital in Dwarka with a patient experiencing breathing troubles. (Varghese K George/Twitter)

A hospital in Delhi conducted a havan (ritual burning of offerings) inside its centrally air-conditioned premises, leaving patients "struggling to breathe", according to a viral tweet.

Varghese K George, resident editor of The Hindu newspaper, shared a photo on March 25 from a hospital in Dwarka, showing a group of priests performing havan near the hospital's entrance.

George was at the hospital with a patient experiencing breathing trouble.

"God save us," he wrote. "(This is) inside the centrally air conditioned  Manipal Health Hospital in Dwarka."