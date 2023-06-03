English
    Delhi man shares screen during work call - it gets stuck on ‘very embarrassing’ page

    When a Delhi-based software was presenting during a virtual meeting, he accidentally shared the wrong screen with his colleagues.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    Funny workplace blunder

    A techie shared pics of his embarrassing workplace blunder (Image credit: @AmanHasNoName_2/Twitter)

    Let this be a cautionary tale – don’t go online shopping during work hours. One Delhi-based techie learned this lesson the hard way when he was asked to share his screen during a work call and unwittingly gave his colleagues a glimpse of something he would rather have kept private.

    Aman, a software developer, had one tab of his browser open to an e-commerce platform where he was shopping for boxers during work hours. When he was asked to share his screen during a virtual office meeting, he accidentally presented the shopping page to his colleagues. Even more unfortunately for him, his screen got stuck on that page and he wasn’t able to switch tabs, which meant that his team got a full look at the innerwear he was browsing. Ouch.


    Aman shared a screenshot of the messages he received from his co-workers after the blunder. “Aman you’re presenting the wrong tab. Please switch,” one colleague told him. “I think your screen is stuck,” another said.


    The Delhi man did manage to find humour in the situation and shared the screenshots on Twitter, where they have gone viral with thousands of ‘likes’ and amused comments.



    “Hahaha this has to be the most embarrassing thing,” wrote one commenter.


    “Always close all tabs before presentation,” another advised – words of wisdom echoed by many other users on the thread.


    This is hardly the worst blunder that has happened due to office meetings moving online during the pandemic. In 2020, a businessman appeared fully naked on a video call with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

