Delhi man quits his job on first day due to long commute. Viral post sparks discussion

These days, people are expressing issues that they are facing at their workplace on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Such posts go viral in no time and netizens either up relating to the problems or giving advice or solutions.

Recently, another post like this started doing the rounds of the internet. It was shared on Reddit by a Delhi-based employee who had quit his job on the first day itself. He mentioned that the decision was made owing to the long commute.

The man lived in the northwestern part of Delhi while his office was in Gurugram. He also realised that due to the long commute, he only had 3 hours of free time excluding the hours of sleep.

“Got a job in a decent company with a decent pay. They wanted people and hired me instantly after some rounds of interview. I got excited as it was my first job but realised it would be too much to travel. I live in northwest part of Delhi (Pink line) and the job was based in ‘Moulsari Avenue’” the post read.

“Upon some calculations I realised I'll only be at home for 3 hours (considering the office work + commute). Also it would cost around 5k monthly for travelling. I can't relocate,” he wrote further.



He also asked for suggestions from Reddit users as most of the “well-settled” companies are located in Gurugram.

Well, his post grabbed a lot of attention and an array of reactions from Redditors. While some gave him advice, others shared their own experience.

“I travel to Gurgaon from Ghaziabad. 120-130 minutes per side. Have some colleagues who travel from around your area. Best advice I got from a senior is to take my books while I travel in metro. Have been doing so for 6 years almost. Recommend the same! Best utilisation of time,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Here's some first=hand experience. I got a job in an MNC in my last year of college as an intern. Pay was 7k per month of which they deducted 2k for cab service. Commute Rohini to Noida. Extended family tut tutted about the risks as a girl (Noida expressway didn't even exist then). I could have moaned about the travel, the timing, the paltry pay. Or I could hustle and look at it as opportunity of a lifetime to join a big company like that with zero experience to my name, learn a specialized skill and get paid for it too. I chose latter. Spent 8 amazing years there, moved to another. I now earn 60 lakh pa in the field I interned in. The time and effort I spent those initial 6 months was the best investment I ever made.”

A third user remarked, “Bro, half of Delhi travels to Gurgaon daily! U gotta hustle to earn big.”

“Welcome to the real world, everybody does this,” a fourth person quipped.

The employee later edited his post and confessed that he made an impulsive decision. “I did wrong. I didn't know every other person travels this much. I had no one to talk to so I took an impulsive decision. I'll do better and the next time I will grab any other opportunity I'll get. Thanks guys,” he wrote.