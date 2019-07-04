Delhi man pulls chain of Shatabdi Express to let his mother finish breakfast

A Delhi resident pulled the emergency chain of the train at Mathura Junction as his mother did not complete her breakfast.

Manish Arora was travelling by the New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express, along with his mother and another relative with three confirmed berths on June 30. He pulled the chain when he realised that his mother was not done having her breakfast and won’t be able to alight onto the platform in time.

Arora, a resident of East Delhi, was arrested and booked under section 141 of the Railways Act (needlessly interfering with means of communication in a train). He was later released after being granted bail by the Railway Magistrate, reported The Hindustan Times.

Speaking about the incident, CB Prasad - a station house officer with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mathura, said on July 1: “The passengers were travelling in the C-8 coach of the train and had to get down at Mathura. They were served breakfast in Delhi, but Manish’s mother could not finish her meal by the time the train arrived at Mathura Junction. So, he decided to pull the chain to let her finish having her breakfast. The train had to halt for extra minutes before they eventually got off.”

He added that 32-year-old Arora confessed to having pulled the emergency chain to buy some time for his mother to finish her breakfast.

Prasad further said: “Manish Arora was booked for unauthorised interference in the conduct of the Railways. He was granted bail and allowed to go with his mother and another relative.”

However, Arora will have to appear before the railway magistrate when summoned and pay his penalty. He can be jailed for not paying the penalty.